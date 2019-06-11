DEER PARK, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has charged the former treasurer of the Deer Park Elementary Parent Teacher Organization with theft and forgery after admitting to stealing over $25,000 from the organization.

Deer Park School Resource Deputy Dan Dutton investigated 32-year-old Teesha Lutrick for stealing over $25,000 from the Deer Park PTO over a span of more than three years, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory.

Through his investigation, Dutton found approximately $15,914 in "suspicious debit card charges," Gregory said. The investigation also located 19 PTO checks totaling approximately $10,143 that Lutrick had written and endorsed, Gregory said.

The debit card charges and checks were "inconsistent with normal PTO activities, and none of the current or past PTO officials believed they were legitimate," Gregory said.

During a police interview, Lutrick admitted to stealing the funds, according to Gregory. Lutrick admitted to making online retail purchases and signing checks with a fake signature because she wanted better things, Gregory said.

Lutrick said that recent purchases were to pay bills and took full responsibility for the theft and forgery, Gregory said.

An affidavit was filed by the SCSO, and Lutrick has been charged with two counts of first-degree theft and 19 counts of forgery, according to Gregory. Lutrick is no longer treasurer, he said.

