Fight led to deadly shooting in North Spokane, police say

A man is dead after a fight at Augusta Avenue and Monroe Street on Tuesday led to a shooting.
Credit: KREM
Scene of shooting at Augusta Avenue and Monroe Street

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Spokane on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A fight between two people at Augusta Avenue and Monroe Street led to the deadly shooting of a man, said Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien. It happened right outside of Christ Our Hope Church on Augusta.

The suspect is in custody, O'Brien said. 

Monroe Street is closed in both directions for about four blocks. Cars are being diverted to Maxwell Avenue and Monroe Street. 

 Authorities have not provided an estimated time of reopening for the road. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

