x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 men charged in deadly 2018 Missouri tourist boat accident

63 felony charges have been filed against three employees over a July 2018 boat accident in Missouri.

BRANSON, Mo. — A prosecutor has filed 63 felony charges against three employees over a July 2018 boat accident on a Missouri lake.

The charges were filed Friday, July 16 in Stone County against "Ride the Ducks Branson" captain Kenneth Scott McKee, general manager Charles Baltzell and manager on duty Curtis Lanham. All three face 17 felony counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and McKee faces 12 additional charges. 

The captain is accused of not exercising his duties by taking the boat out on Table Rock Lake during a thunderstorm. His lawyers are reviewing the charges and plan to continue to “vigorously represent” him. 

The dead included nine members of one family from Indianapolis. Other victims were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

RELATED: What precautions the Channel Cat operators take to maintain safety on the river

Related Articles