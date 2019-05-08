AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Drug Enforcement Agency special agents detained multiple people during an active federal narcotics operation in Airway Heights, according to DEA spokeswoman Jodie Underwood.

A vehicle involved in the operation fled and was abandoned a short distance away, according to Underwood. Agents then detained multiple people that tried to flee from the vehicle, Underwood said.

Due to it being an active operation, Underwood was unable to give an exact location or number of suspects detained, but did confirm it happened in Airway Heights on Monday.

The DEA may be able to provide further information in the coming days, Underwood said.

In July, two DEA special agents were injured while executing warrants related to drug trafficking in Grant County. The agents recovered and were released from the hospital.

