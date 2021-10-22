Dash cam video shows Gonzaga coach Mark Few driving erratically before DUI stop

The video from a Kootenai County Fire and Rescue engine shows Mark Few’s vehicle drifting over the bike lane several times and Few nearly hitting a street sign.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Newly released dash camera video from a Kootenai County Fire and Rescue engine shows Gonzaga head basketball coach Mark Few driving erratically before he was pulled over by police and cited for DUI in September.

Few was called in to Coeur d'Alene police by a Kootenai County Fire and Rescue captain after nearly hitting three street signs while driving in North Idaho on the night of Sept. 6, court documents say. When he was stopped in Dalton Gardens, police smelled alcohol on his breath. He originally refused to get out of his car and only did so when the officer told him that it was not optional, according to documents. He struggled to stand up straight and had to use the car as support after he got out. Few eventually blew a .119 and .120.

Gonzaga later announced that Few would serve a three-game suspension, missing the team's two exhibition games against Eastern Oregon on Oct. 31 and Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 5 and first game of the regular season against Dixie State on Nov. 9.

KREM obtained the dash camera video from the night of Few's DUI stop through a public records request. The video from a Kootenai County Fire and Rescue engine shows Few swerving. His vehicle also drifts over the bike lane several times.

At one point, Few nearly hits a street sign while driving, as shown in the video. In the video, someone in the fire engine is heard saying, "He's going to hit that! He's going to hit that! Do it! Do it! Oh my gosh!"

The Kootenai County Fire and Rescue captain followed Few’s SUV and gave dispatch updates on their location as they drove south on 4th Street.

Court documents say the area is a 25-mph speed zone. The captain told police Few was pulling away from the engine while they were driving 10 mph over that speed limit.

The captain continued following Few for about two miles until a Coeur d’Alene police officer pulled him over at Appleway Avenue. The person in the fire engine responds by saying, "Got him!"