Dalton Elementary School goes into lock-down during officer-involved shooting

According to a press release, a suicidal man was brandishing a rifle near the school and threatening the officers and deputies.

DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — An officer-involved shooting occurred near Dalton Elementary School in Coeur d’Alene when an armed, suicidal man threatened Kootenai County deputies with a rifle. The incident began at approximately 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), deputies tried to communicate with the man while the school was placed in lock-down. Members of the CDAPD responded to assist with evacuating the school and negotiating with the gunman. The school was ultimately evacuated.

Deputies and officers continued to communicate with the man for several hours. According to a press release, the man made repeated threats towards the officers and people at Dalton Elementary.

At approximately 5:26 p.m., the man brandished a rifle at the officers and deputies and the officer-involved shooting took place.

The man was treated by medics and transported to Kootenai Medical Center. The man’s identity and condition are not being released at this time. No deputies or officers were injured during this incident.

The Coeur d'Alene School district supervised parent pick-up and made sure students were not walking home alone.