Dallas police respond to at least three shooting calls over the weekend

DALLAS — Dallas police responded to at least three shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
Man found dead in car after being shot
One of the first reported incidents of the weekend happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Dallas police say a 21-year-old man is dead after being shot several times. Police found his body in the driver's seat of his car while responding to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Woodhollow Drive.
Police said a suspect is unknown at this time, but they are still investigating the crime.
Four males non-fatally shot Saturday night
About 30 minutes later, at around 10 p.m. at 3000 South Boulevard near Meadow Street, Dallas police said they found three males in a Mercedes, all 18, shot in their lower extremities. A fourth male, 16 years old, had already been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound in his ankle, police said.
Police are investigating what happened.
Woman shot twice in arm
Dallas police are investigating after a woman was shot twice in her arm around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Payne Street. Police say the unknown suspect, who fled the scene and is still at large, was a woman last seen in a red shirt and black pants.