Cusick man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking

In 2020, 23-year-old Antoinne James Holmes distributed fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy in Bonner County, who later died from an overdose.

CUSICK, Wash. — A Cusick man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to fentanyl trafficking.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Antoinne James Holmes's sentence will run concurrently with a 151 month sentence for related conduct in Idaho. Holmes will also serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay restitution.

Court documents say Holmes and another man distributed fentanyl laced pills in both Eastern Washington and Idaho. In August 2020, Holmes distributed fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy in Bonner County, who later died from an overdose.

Later that year, Holmes and his partner reportedly used fentanyl in the presence of a five-month-old baby. That child overdosed on fentanyl, but survived. A Newport man also died from a fentanyl overdose after receiving the drug from Holmes.

“Our hearts go out to every person and family affected by this terrible drug," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa Waldref said. "As a result of Mr. Holmes’ involvement in distributing fentanyl, a family is mourning the loss of their sixteen-year-old child. This significant sentence reflects how Mr. Holmes was caught with fentanyl not once, but twice, and put other children at risk. I am grateful for the joint efforts of our law enforcement partners, who work every day to keep Eastern Washington safe and strong by removing this poison from our communities.”

“Unfortunately, this is another tragic example that One Pill Can Kill,” said Jacob D. Galvan, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division. “We will continue to work with all our state, local, and federal partners to hold accountable individuals like Mr. Holmes and ensure we keep our communities safe and healthy.”

