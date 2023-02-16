Criminal with history of attacking women under investigation for assault in September

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avondre Graham was just 17 when he was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for murdering a woman out walking her dog in 2012 and attacking another woman months later on the Centennial Trail.
He was released from prison. Now, he's back in jail.
Graham was arrested last month after police say made sexual comments toward a woman before knocking her the ground and kicking her repeatedly. the woman told detectives she remembered thinking "this person is going to kill me and i need to fight for my life."
In a new search warrant obtained by KREM 2, police say a very similar incident occurred months earlier on Sept. 15. A woman was stabbed and punched in the face by a man after she refused to give him a cigarette. She told police that during the terrifying attack, the man asked her to perform a sex act on him.
Her attacker was caught on video, and she described him as being black, wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt and having a black backpack.
In the search warrant, police note the suspect in that September attack has a similar build, hairstyle, beard and shoes as Graham. When he was arrested for the attack last month, he also had a black backpack with him.
Detectives requested a search warrant to look through Graham's backpack to look for any folding style knives which may have DNA evidence linking graham to the September attack.
According to court documents, Graham met with his probation officer 25 minutes last month's assault. She said the meeting was short and noticed Graham was shacking and coughing a lot while using his inhaler.
