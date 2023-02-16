Criminal with history of attacking women under investigation for assault in September

Graham was arrested last month after police say made sexual comments toward a woman before knocking her the ground and kicking her repeatedly. the woman told detectives she remembered thinking "this person is going to kill me and i need to fight for my life."



In a new search warrant obtained by KREM 2, police say a very similar incident occurred months earlier on Sept. 15. A woman was stabbed and punched in the face by a man after she refused to give him a cigarette. She told police that during the terrifying attack, the man asked her to perform a sex act on him.



Her attacker was caught on video, and she described him as being black, wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt and having a black backpack.



In the search warrant, police note the suspect in that September attack has a similar build, hairstyle, beard and shoes as Graham. When he was arrested for the attack last month, he also had a black backpack with him.



Detectives requested a search warrant to look through Graham's backpack to look for any folding style knives which may have DNA evidence linking graham to the September attack.