SPOKANE, Wash. – Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is searching for a fugitive.

Austin Early, 22, has a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping from community custody. His original charge is third degree assault- resist apprehension.

Early is five-feet-five-inches tall, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs 120 pounds.

Crime Stoppers reminded the public that fugitives are wanted criminal suspects who are avoiding police capture. This makes them potentially dangerous and they should only be contacted by law enforcement professionals.

Anyone with information regarding this fugitive’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit tip line website.

Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.



