Armed man refusing to come out of motel near Sunset Hill, SWAT on scene

An armed man is refusing to exit a motel room at the Motel 6 near Sunset Hill. SWAT and hostage negotiators are on scene, according to Ofc. Terry Preuninger.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An armed man is boarded up in a Motel 6 and refusing to come out according to Spokane Police Ofc. Terry Preuninger. SWAT and hostage negotiators are also on the scene.

There are no hostages involved, according to Preuninger. Negotiators are attempting to contact the man now, he said. The man is armed with "edge weapons" that officers are aware of, according to Preuninger, meaning the suspect is in possession of a knife.

Police initially responded to a reported domestic violence call at the hotel where a female alleged that her ex-boyfriend stole her car.

The Motel 6 at 1508 S. Rustle St. is just west of Spokane's Sunset Hill neighborhood

Preuninger couldn't say what charges the suspect is facing at this time.