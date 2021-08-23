Crime Check begins taking online reports

Crime Check Online Reporting allows people living in Spokane to easily report non-violent crimes that are not currently happening.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications will be able to take Crime Check reports online from citizens of Spokane.

Crime Check Online Reporting allows people living in Spokane to easily report non-violent crimes that are not currently happening.

Here's how to file a Crime Check Report online:

2. Click on Crime Check and then Online Reporting when it pops up.

3. Scroll down and click on the Spokane Police Department badge.

4. You will then be able to select the type of incident you are reporting.

5. Fill out all of the information when prompted.

6. Once completed, you will be given a temporary report case number until your report has been approved.

This service will not be monitored 24/7 and we ask citizens who are reporting incidents that are currently in progress to contact 9-1-1 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 depending on the situation.