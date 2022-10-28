Suspect in shooting outside of downtown Spokane bar arrested

20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, a three-time convicted felon, was arrested on multiple charges after an investigation into a downtown Spokane shooting.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man suspected of shooting a gun into a crowd in front of a downtown Spokane bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, a three-time convicted felon, allegedly fired multiple shots toward a crowd of people standing in front of the Crave bar sidewalk on Aug. 14, 2022, after an argument escalated. Two of the victims, an adult man and a juvenile, were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SCSO, Bigleggins was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of first-degree malicious mischief.

Detectives contacted the Spokane Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit in September and requested to take the lead in the incident at the Crave. Through the investigation, detectives identified Bigleggins as the shooting suspect and developed probable cause to charge him with all five charges.

On Oct. 21, the United States Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force found Bigleggins at an apartment in the 900 block of S. Pines and arrested him after police obtained an arrested warrant.

At the time of his arrest, Bigleggins, who is prohibited from owning a gun due to his previous felonies, was armed with a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun, according to SCSO. After detectives checked the gun he had during his arrest, they learned it was reported stolen.

Bigleggins was booked into the Spokane County Jail for the original five charges, as well as second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He remains in jail on a $450,000 bond.

