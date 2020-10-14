One person dead, another injured after rollover crash on the South Hill

Spokane Police say the crash is now a criminal investigation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person has died after a rollover crash on the South Hill late Wednesday night, according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien.

At least one other person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, O'Brien said.

All lanes of Regal are now open after they were closed for hours due to the crash.

Spokane Police on scene told KREM a car was driving recklessly through neighborhoods on the South Hill Tuesday night and ran a stop sign when it hit another car going southbound on Regal.

The driver also hit a power pole, cutting out power to some in the area Wednesday morning. Avista crews are on scene now, they say all outages due to the crash have been repaired.