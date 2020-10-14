One person dead, another injured after rollover crash on the South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person has died after a rollover crash on the South Hill late Wednesday night, according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien.
At least one other person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, O'Brien said.
All lanes of Regal are now open after they were closed for hours due to the crash.
Spokane Police on scene told KREM a car was driving recklessly through neighborhoods on the South Hill Tuesday night and ran a stop sign when it hit another car going southbound on Regal.
The driver also hit a power pole, cutting out power to some in the area Wednesday morning. Avista crews are on scene now, they say all outages due to the crash have been repaired.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.