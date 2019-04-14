KALAMA, Wash. — A Cowlitz County deputy was shot and killed Saturday night and on Sunday evening, a suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Officials have identified the deputy as 29-year-old Justin DeRosier from Kelso. He leaves behind his wife and his 5-month-old daughter named Lily.

Officials say DeRosier was shot shortly after 10 p.m., after he was dispatched to a disabled motorhome blocking the roadway near the 100 block of Fallert Road, near Kalama River Road.

Responding officers attempted life-saving efforts at the scene before DeRosier was transported by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Medical Center in Vancouver. He died in surgery shortly after midnight from the injuries he sustained.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office learned of a suspicious person near Spencer Creek Road in Kalama. Arriving officers traded gunfire and the suspect died.

No police were hurt in the Sunday gunfire.

"Well I think it's a big relief to all of us in law enforcement and as well as the community, said Cowlitz County Sheriff Darren Ullmann. "We believe we've wrapped it up, the community is no longer in danger."

Deputies arrested brothers Matthew and Michael Veatch, who are associated with the suspect but were not part of the deputy's shooting.

Matthew Veatch, 25, was accused of "rendering assistance." Michael Veatch, 33, has an outstanding warrant from the Washington Department of Corrections.

More: Gov. Inslee: Deputy's death tragic reminder of danger officers face

(Story continues below)

"There were few cops who wanted to be a cop more than Justin did," said Sheriff Ullmann. "He loved his job. He was incredibly good at it."

DeRosier graduated from Kelso High School in 2008 and then from Washington State University with a degree in criminal justice. Before he joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office in 2016, he was a deputy sheriff for the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, where he served part-time with the Oakesdale Town Marshals Office.

He served as a patrol deputy, SWAT officer, and boat operator at the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

According to Clark County Sheriff's Office Commander John Horch, detectives from several different agencies were talking to witnesses and investigating persons of interest.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Sergeant Todd Barnes with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit at 360-577-3098.

Funeral arrangements for DeRosier are pending.