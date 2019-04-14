KALAMA, Wash. — According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was shot and killed Saturday night.

Officials say the deputy was shot shortly after 10 p.m. after he was dispatched to a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway near the 100 block of Fallert Road, near Kalama River Road.

Responding officers attempted life-saving efforts at the scene before the deputy was transported by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Medical Center in Vancouver. Unfortunately, the deputy died shortly after arriving.

According to deputies, they have located a person of interest in the shooting and are following up on leads related to the case.

The area where the shooting occurred is closed until further notice, with the exception to local traffic on Fallert Road. Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

If you have any information related to this shooting, please call Sergeant Todd Barnes with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit at 360-397-2020.