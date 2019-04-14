KALAMA, Wash. — A Cowlitz County deputy was shot and killed Saturday night.

Officials have identified the deputy as 29-year-old Justin DeRosier from Kelso. He leaves behind his wife and his 5-month-old daughter named Lily.

Officials say DeRosier was shot shortly after 10 p.m., after he was dispatched to a disabled motorhome blocking the roadway near the 100 block of Fallert Road, near Kalama River Road.

Responding officers attempted life-saving efforts at the scene before DeRosier was transported by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Medical Center in Vancouver. He died shortly after midnight from the injuries he sustained.

"There were few cops who wanted to be a cop more than Justin did," said Cowlitz County Sheriff Darren Ullmann. "He loved his job. He was incredibly good at it."

According to Clark County Sheriff's Office Commander John Horch, detectives from several different agencies are talking to witnesses and investigating persons of interest. Horch said a manhunt for the suspect is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Sergeant Todd Barnes with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit at 360-577-3098.