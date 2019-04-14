COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowlitz County deputy killed in the line of duty Saturday night has been identified as Justin DeRosier.

During a press conference on Sunday, Cowlitz County Undersheriff Darren Ullman said that DeRosier is survived by his wife and five-month-old daughter.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said DeRosier was 29-years-old.

DeRosier was born and raised in Kelso, graduating from Kelso High School in 2008 and Washington State University in 2012, Thurman said.

Thurman said DeRosier was responding to a parking complaint near Kalama River Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday. He was shot after responding to the report.

DeRosier's death marks the first-ever death of a member of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office in the line of duty, according to Thurman.

RELATED: Cowlitz County deputy shot and killed in Kalama