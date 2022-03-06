Court documents detail threats made by Glover Middle School student

The 13-year-old was arrested at his mom's house Wednesday, charged with felony harassment threats to kill.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The following story details disturbing threats in court documents. Reader discretion is advised.

Troubling new details regarding threats a local student allegedly made to staff at Glover Middle School have been revealed in court documents.

Court documents show the 13-year-old student was suspended Feb. 18 when he threatened to kill a girl by stabbing her in the throat. Spokane police said they are not aware of the school reporting that incident. Instead, the principal called 911 on May. 31 when a citizen walked into the school to report the same student, according to court documents.

That citizen is a construction worker who said he was approached by a 13-year-old boy on May 31 who said he was suspended because he hid a gun on the Glover Middle School campus.

According to court documents, the student claimed some men in their 20s were after him and he planned to shoot them if they showed up to the school. The boy also made comments about “going after” the school principal and vice principal. The contractor told police he saw the boy smoke marijuana and what appeared to be meth that day.

After the encounter, the man went to the school and reported his conversation to the vice principal, who called 911 and later told police she felt the student was capable of carrying out the threats. The vice principal also told police the 13-year-old had previously threatened to stab a teacher in the neck and pull out her veins, according to court documents.

The vice principal also told officers she's aware that the suspect and other students at Glover are “said to be able to buy and sell guns, including stolen guns,” according to court documents.

KREM 2 asked Spokane Public Schools why the student wasn't reported to police back in February when he allegedly threatened to stab and kill a classmate. District spokeswoman Sandra Jarrard said they would not be providing any comments, citing an ongoing investigation.

The FBI is currently looking into claims made by Spokane Police chief Craig Meidl, who said the district is failing to report serious crimes happening in schools.