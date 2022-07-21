Court documents detail events leading up to fatal road rage shooting on eastbound I-90

The documents include a firsthand account of the drive-by shooting from the fiancé of the driver who died last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — New details have been released regarding the deadly road rage shooting last week on I-90.

Court documents include a firsthand account of the drive-by shooting from the fiancé of the driver who died last week. It appears David Knoepfle died trying to protect her.

Knoepfle's fiancé told investigators the suspect, identified as Treven Lewis, followed her on I-90 and drove aggressively around her. She said he eventually pointed a gun at her through his window. Knoepfle was in a separate car and drove in between the two. Then she heard a loud pop.

Other witnesses told investigators they heard at least four gun shots. Court documents say Knoepfle suffered a gunshot wound to the ribs and died at the scene where his car crashed.

As investigators searched for the suspect, they learned a nine year old was in the car with him at the time of the shooting. A witness also came forward and told investigators the suspect's wife admitted that Lewis was the shooter in the fatal road rage. She told the witness Lewis used one of her guns and asked her to "take the fall" since she didn't have any felonies.

In court today, a judge set his bond at one million dollars. As the judge read Lewis's second-degree murder charge, the suspect shook his head and made these statements.

"Yes. It's all fraudulent……all these frivolous allegations," Lewis said.

Court documents say Lewis was currently on DOC supervision for first degree manslaughter. DOC records show he started serving his sentence for this charge in September of 2014. He was transferred to Community Custody in April last year.

Court documents say Lewis checked in with his corrections supervisor on the same day of the fatal road rage. The corrections officer told investigators Lewis had been under her supervision for about two and half months with no issues or concerns.

