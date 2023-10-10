Court documents reveal new details surrounding social media threat against Spokane Public Schools

A recently filed search warrant detailed how Spokane Police caught the 14-year-old responsible for posting the threat against several middle and high schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the night of Sept. 28, Spokane Police started getting calls reporting a threat against several middle and high schools in District 81.

The online threat warned students to stay home the next day, saying a group would bring guns, knives and weapons of destruction to every school in Spokane they could get to.

Police began investigating around 8:30 p.m. and were knocking at the suspect's door just four hours later. Court documents say SPD detectives were contacted by the FBI. A social media company had reported the threat and provided authorities with a username and associated email account. Police were then able to identify an IP address, which lead them to a home near the North Town Mall.

Police spoke with a 14-year-old boy who said he was aware of the threat, but denied creating it. The boy's mom then gave police her son's phone and tablet. During a follow-up interview the next morning, the boy told police, "I did it as a joke. I did it to scam my friends."

Court documents say the boy posted the names of schools in Spokane he was familiar with, but again told police it was all part of a joke he wast trying to play. By 6 a.m. the following morning, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) sent a message to parents, letting them know Spokane Police confirmed the threat was not credible.

KREM 2 is not naming the student since he is a juvenile. Even though court documents say he admitted to creating the threat, police say they are continuing to actively investigate the case.

So far, the 14-year-old has not been arrested.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.