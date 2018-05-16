SPOKANE, Wash.— The Spokane Valley Police Department is investigating after a grandma was tied up in her home.

Court documents said Geri Issleb's grandson’s former girlfriend, Ladaion Mary Roberts “used a ruse” to get Issleb to open the door to her home before entering.

Once Roberts got through the door she showed a pistol and pushed her way into Issleb’s home, according to reports.

Reports said Roberts tied Issleb to a chair inside her home while she stole Issleb’s wallet, two rings off her fingers, and the keys to her car.

After Roberts left the scene in Issleb’s vehicle, Issleb escaped from the restraints and reported the incident, according to court documents.

Spokane Valley Police Department deputies found Roberts in the stolen vehicle the next morning. Reports said a pistol was found in the vehicle too.

Court documents said Roberts was interviewed and booked into the Spokane County Jail for kidnapping in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.

