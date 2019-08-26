SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents are providing new details into an alleged voyeurism incident at Hut 8 clothing store in north Spokane on August 20.

Documents state that an alleged victim saw 29-year-old Zakkary Deboer put his hand under a wall of her changing room stall and had a phone's camera facing toward her as she changed. The victim also told police she saw a red light on the phone, making her believe it was recording.

Another victim who was changing told police she heard a click of a cell phone camera and allegedly saw Deboer holding a cell phone under a wall in the stall she was in, according to the documents.

Two employees told police they heard the two victims say that Deboer was taking photos of them, after which he fled the store before being tackled by a man, according to the documents.

Deboer was allegedly in the changing room for 25 minutes and claimed he had just dropped his phone when confronted by one of the alleged victims, according to the documents.

During the chase, he allegedly ran behind a dumpster and took off his shirt, according to the documents.

Surveillance video from the store showed Deboer allegedly pulling a tube of "lotion or liquid consistent with lotion" out of his backpack and take several shirts off of a clothing rack, which he held in front of him to conceal his waist from view, according to the documents.

Deboer than allegedly "inserts his left hand into the left front pocket of his shorts" and began a "back and forth rhythmic motion with his left hand, inside the short, in his genital area," according to the documents. This motion list later described as "consistent with masturbation."

The detective who viewed the footage also said there were girls between six to eight years old sitting within a few feet of Deboer, according to documents.

Deboer is being investigated for voyeurism. He is still listed as being an inmate at the Spokane County Jail.

The following video is a report on Deboer's arrest.