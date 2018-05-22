SPOKANE, Wash. – A man suspected in a West Central shooting last week was booked in jail on Tuesday morning.

Christopher Felch, 47, is accused of shooting at two men in an apartment complex on Broadway last Thursday.

Court documents said one Flech's friends noticed that over a few weeks Felch had been stalking or watching her. She said he had been riding his bike by her apartment continuously.

Reports said when his friend saw him at the store he told her if he "ever saw that n*****boyfriend of hers he wound shoot him in the head."

Reports said the incident occurred when Felch was walking back and forth outside of his friend's apartment where the victims were standing.

The victim's reported seeing Felch reach into his jacket as if he had a firearm and then fired several shots.

Court documents said officers had extremely good video of the incident where they could clearly see Felch fire a firearm in the direction of the two victims.

One man was hit in the foot, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

Court documents said Felch texted his mother following the incident and said "See you on the other side."

Spokane PD said in a release a group of SWAT officers and two patrol teams set up a containment at a home Felch was inside late Monday night near 6900 N. Altamont Street.

He was taken into custody without incident just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, SPD said in a release.

Felch is a convicted felon and has a history of violent behavior, according to reports.

Felch was charged with two counts of first degree assault with a firearm. He is being held in the Spokane County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to the Spokane County inmate roster.

