SPOKANE, Wash.-- Spokane Police announced on Thursday morning that the student who allegedly made threats to "shoot up" Lewis and Clark High School will be in court for his arraignment on Monday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m.

Ryan Lee, 18, has been charged with two counts of felony harassment and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Jail administrators said that Lee was only in jail for about an hour and was released on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Lee is accused of writing messages suggesting to "shoot up" LCHS.

