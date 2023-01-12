Suspect in Spokane murder currently in Florida jail for unrelated charges

Corbin Hood has been identified as a suspect in the July 2022 homicide of his girlfriend. He is currently in custody at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in the July 2022 homicide as the victim's boyfriend. The man is currently in jail in Florida, where police said he went during the homicide investigation, for unrelated charges.

SPD identified the man as 29-year-old Corbin Hood. He is currently in custody at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, Fla. for grand theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm.

On the morning of July 24, 2022, SPD responded to the 1400 block of West Boone Avenue for a death investigation. The caller, later identified as Hood, told police he found his girlfriend dead.

Because investigators believed the nature of the woman's death was suspicious, the SPD Major Crimes Unit (MCU) began an investigation. During the investigation, Hood left the state of Washington and went to Florida.

In September 2022, Hood was arrested in Pinellas County, Fla. for grand theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm, according to court records. In November, he pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 210 days in jail with credit for time served.

Hood was taken to the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, Fla. to serve his sentence.

During that same month, the Spokane County Medical Examiner determined the victim's manner of death was homicide. With this information, police were able to establish probable cause to arrest Hood for second-degree murder.

The Pinellas County Jail roster shows Hood has a fugitive warrant out of Spokane. According to SPD, extradition proceedings are pending.

KREM 2 reached out to the Pinellas County Clerk's Office for more information about Hood's extradition and learned no hearings are currently scheduled. It is not known when Hood will be extradited back to Washington at this time.

