Colville Police searching for homicide suspect

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said Ryan Van Pelt, 35, is considered armed and dangerous.

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for an armed suspect after a murder that took place Saturday afternoon.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), CPD officers are searching for Ryan Van Pelt, 35, as the primary suspect in a homicide that took place around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the scene is located on the 400 block of Louis Perras Rd. in Colville.

SCSO said Van Pelt fled the scene in a silver 2008 Toyota Rav 4 car with Washington license plate 009YIZ. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking residents to call 911 or CPD immediately if they see Van Pelt or the car.

SCSO said all inquiries should go to Colville Police. The name of the victim and further details of the case have not been released as of Saturday at 3:53 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.