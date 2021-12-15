Social media sleuths help Coeur d'Alene police identify package theft suspects

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a man and a woman taking packages from the porch of a residence in the Shadduck Park area on Dec. 10.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police cited two suspects in a recent package theft after social media sleuths helped to identify them, as reported by our KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Coeur d’Alene Police received a report on Monday of a package theft in the Shadduck Park area.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a man and a woman taking packages from the porch of a residence around 10 p.m. on Dec. 10.

After images of the possible suspects was released on social media, police identified them as 29-year-old Spokane resident Bret L. Winter and 29-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident Rebecca N. Lassila.

Winter reportedly had a warrant for his arrest out of Washington.

Law enforcement contacted the pair at a Coeur d’Alene residence.

Lasilla reportedly admitted to her involvement in the package theft, while Winter attempted to climb out a rear second-story window.

Winter allegedly closed the window once he realized officers had seen him, then refused to exit the residence.

He surrendered without incident when a K-9 unit from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, police said.

Police arrested Winter for his warrant and cited him for petit theft, as well as for obstructing officers.

Lasilla was cited for petit theft.

Law enforcement recovered the stolen property.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department recommends the following tips to help prevent package theft:

• Sign up for tracking alerts through the delivery service

• Request a hold on your packages for personal pickup at an available delivery service location

• Have packages shipped directly to an available delivery service location for pickup

• Try and schedule a delivery date and time

• Ask a trusted neighbor or family member to pick up the package(s) for you

• Install a video surveillance system that can immediately alert you to the presence of someone at your door or on your porch