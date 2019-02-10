COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A federal judge in Idaho ruled that a 63-year-old Coeur d'Alene woman must sell her home, recreational property and two classic cars in order to pay restitution in an embezzlement case.

According to a news release, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered that Sue Ann Larson must pay over $1.4 million in restitution for embezzling over $1.2 million from a local custom cabinet shop where she served as a bookkeeper from 2009 to Feb. 2018. She also was found guilty of falsifying tax returns, which caused her to not pay $175,000 in taxes.

Winmill ordered Larson to sell her home, recreational property and two classic cars to meet her $1.4 million restitution obligation.

Larson pleaded guilty to both crimes on Feb. 26, 2019. She was also sentenced to 43 months in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and the criminal investigation division of the IRS.

RELATED: Match.com owner accused of duping people into subscribing with fake love letters

RELATED: Do not (and we can't stress this enough) press 1 if you get this call

RELATED: Police warn of scam targeting Venmo users through text messages

RELATED: Portland ID theft victim shocked to see her name under someone else's mug shot after police shooting

The following video is a report on a former Silverwood employee accepting a plea deal for embezzling money from the amusement park.