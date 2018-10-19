COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating the source of a handwritten threat shared on Snapchat on Thursday evening.

The note makes reference to "CHS," which led some to believe it was targeting Coeur d'Alene High School.

Coeur d'Alene Police officials said the social media post appears to have originated from another time zone. A time stamp on one of the screenshots has led officers to believe the threat came from an area of east of North Idaho.

Officials said they have been in contact with agencies throughout the United States that have schools with the initials CHS, including police departments in Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Washington state and Boise.

Officials said they could not find evidence of the writing anywhere in the school. Many viewers reached out to KREM 2 with screenshots of the Snpachat reading, "CHS. School shooting. 10-19-18. Be ready."

No one seems to know where the Snapchat originated, officials said.

There has been no determination that this post represents a credible threat or is a reference to Coeur d'Alene High School, officials said. But they are not discounting the possibility of a threat.

As a preaution, there will be an additional law enforcement presence at Coeur d'Alene High School.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it is available.

