Coeur d'Alene police arrest man involved in suspected homicide

The victim was found lying unconscious in the street on Coeur d'Alene Ave.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who was found lying unconscious in the street in Coeur d'Alene on Monday, May 31 has died.

The victim, 20-year-old Gabriel Casper was found on the 2200 block of Coeur d'Alene Ave.

A press release from the Coeur d'Alene Police Department said they arrested a suspect on charges related to the investigation.

The suspect, 19-year-old Matthew Holmberg was arrested in Spokane Valley at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday after police obtained a search warrant.

According to the press release, detectives were called to the scene and quickly developed credible suspect information. Detectives from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Idaho State Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office worked throughout the night and into Tuesday morning to locate the suspect.