Coeur d'Alene police and SWAT respond to reports of man threatening people with a sword

The man, 33-year-old Bryan R. Craig, was allegedly threatening people with a sword.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday afternoon the Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CPD) and SWAT were called to the 200 block of North 10th Street after several calls were made about a threatening man.

The man, 33-year-old Bryan R. Craig, was allegedly threatening people with a sword. After officers arrived on the scene, Craig returned to his home and was uncooperative. Once SWAT arrived, Craig came outside and was taken into custody without incident.

Craig was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on two counts of Aggravated Assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.