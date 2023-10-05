x
Coeur d'Alene police and SWAT respond to reports of man threatening people with a sword

The man, 33-year-old Bryan R. Craig, was allegedly threatening people with a sword.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday afternoon the Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CPD) and SWAT were called to the 200 block of North 10th Street after several calls were made about a threatening man.

The man, 33-year-old Bryan R. Craig, was allegedly threatening people with a sword. After officers arrived on the scene, Craig returned to his home and was uncooperative. Once SWAT arrived, Craig came outside and was taken into custody without incident. 

Craig was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on two counts of Aggravated Assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

