Coeur d’Alene man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexual relationship with minor

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man received a prison sentence for a sexual relationship with a minor.

Joshua A. Ash, 29, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty in April to injury to a child, a felony and to disseminating material harmful to minors, a misdemeanor.

Judge Scott Wayman sentenced Ash on Thursday to eight years in prison, with two years fixed, six years indeterminate and six months credit for time served. That means Ash will be eligible for parole in about 18 months.

The charges stem from January, when a probation officer searching Ash’s residence discovered a 15-year-old girl hiding in his bedroom closet.

Displayed in the bedroom was a collage of photos featuring Ash and the teen, police said. She told investigators that she had known Ash for about two years and they had a sexual relationship.

