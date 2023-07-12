Coeur d'Alene man indicted for 2011 murder in Alaska after being sentenced for shooting at wife and child

36-year-old Keenon L. Keyes was indicted by a grand jury in Alaska on first and second-degree murder charges for the death of Loy Suthammavong.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene man has been indicted for a murder that occurred in Alaska in 2011 after he was sentenced to prison for shooting at his wife and child.

According to the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Keenon L. Keyes was indicted by a grand jury in Alaska in June this year on first and second-degree murder charges for the death of Loy Suthammavong.

The Alaska Department of Law says both Keyes and the victim knew each other and were both at the victim's house when the murder was committed. Suthammavong's vehicle was reportedly found burning in Anchorage. The victim's body was kater found in the Eklutna Lake area in March 2012.

Keyes was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Kootenai County District Judge for shooting at his wife and child. For that crime, he was charged with aggravated assault, felony injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of a no contact order. His sentencing was later enhanced for using a firearm in the assault and causing injury to a child.

