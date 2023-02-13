Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife

Keyes’ wife returned home after an argument and found him waiting outside for her with a gun.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.

A jury found him not guilty of witness intimidation.

The charges stem from last August, when Keyes’ wife returned home after an argument and found him waiting outside for her with a gun.

Keyes’ wife ran from him, according to court documents, while carrying the couple’s toddler in her arms. As she attempted to flee, Keyes fired several shots at her, hitting her vehicle and a neighbor’s house.

Police arrested Keyes at the scene. He reportedly told officers that he “didn’t have anyone in his sights” when he fired the gun.

Keyes was previously convicted of assault with intent to do great bodily harm in Michigan, a felony that disqualified him from lawfully possessing a firearm.

In the days following his arrest, prosecutors said, Keyes violated a no contact order that forbade him from having contact with his wife, resulting in additional charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March before Judge Rich Christensen.

Because Keyes has multiple prior felony convictions on his record, he will be sentenced as a persistent violator. This enhancement mandates a minimum five-year prison sentence that can be extended to life.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

