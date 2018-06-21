COEUR D’ALENE, Id. – A Coeur d’Alene man has been charged with raping a teen and unlawful imprisonment of another.

Brady Aaron Matthews, 25, was arrested Wednesday at his residence on the 1900 block of W. Appleway Ave.

Court documents show that Coeur d'Alene police officers responded to a report of a rape and made contact with the 16-year-old girl and immediately followed her and her grandmother to Kootenai Health where the victim was evaluated.

The girl claimed that Matthews had forcibly raped her Monday night at Matthews' home. According to court documents, the victim told police that she and her friend met with Matthews and another male at Matthews’ apartment. It was the first time the victim had met the two males, but she claimed her friend was in a “hook-up” style relationship with Matthews.

She said after she and her friend arrived, everyone started drinking alcohol and she had also smoked a significant amount of marijuana. The girl told police that because she had ingested so much alcohol and marijuana, she could only remember bits and pieces of the evening.

At some point during the night, the victim said she was in Matthews’ bedroom with her friend and Matthews, although she was unable to tell police how she got there. She told police she woke up to Matthews having sex with her.

The victim said she told Matthews “stop” and “no.” She said she also tried to push him off her, but Matthews would not stop.

Court docs say the victim’s friend told police she witnessed Matthews sexually assaulting the victim and told him to stop. The friend said the victim did not appear conscious. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/rUdsVTVr5s — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 21, 2018

According to the victim, Matthews only stopped when he heard the victim’s friend talking to another girl on the phone. She said the girl on the phone became aware of the situation and threatened to call authorities.

The victim said after that threat was heard, Matthews left the house with the victim’s friend.

Police contacted the girl who was reported to have been on the phone with the victim’s friend. She told police she could hear the victim saying “stop” in the background.

On Wednesday, police attempted to contact Matthews at his home, but he refused to come out of the apartment and talk with the officers. Police also became aware that Matthews had another female in his home. He was initially not allowing to leave, but documents show he eventually allowed the girl to leave the apartment.

The victim’s friend was the only other person in the apartment with Matthews when police arrived. But docs say Matthews initially would not let her leave. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/qKPqdJfBSr — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 21, 2018

That girl was later identified as the victim’s friend who had gone to Matthews’ apartment on Monday.

When Matthews refused to cooperate with negotiators, a SWAT team entered the home and arrested him.

Matthews was also charged with intimidating a witness, obstructing an officer and delivery of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor.

Matthews pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday. His bond was set at $250,000.

