Presley Mileck was allegedly upset with his neighbor for loudly revving his engine while driving up and down their street Tuesday afternoon.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A Battle Ground man shot and killed his neighbor Tuesday while confronting him for revving his engine on their street, court documents say.

Presley Mileck faces a first-degree murder charge.

According to court records, Mileck was upset with his neighbor, Timothy A. Thomas, for loudly revving his engine while driving up and down their street Tuesday afternoon. Mileck’s wife called 911 to report the noisy driving while Mileck armed himself with a gun and left to confront Thomas.

Mileck’s wife said she was on the phone with emergency dispatchers when she heard loud yelling followed by several gunshots, court documents say. Presley Mileck returned to the house “distraught and inconsolable with a gun in his hand.”

Clark County sheriff’s deputies responded to the neighborhood on Northeast Alder Falls Road, east of Battle Ground. They found Thomas’ body near his home. He was dead and appeared to have been shot multiple times, court records say.