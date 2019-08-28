SPOKANE, Wash. — A City of Spokane employee suffered injuries to his foot after stepping on a concealed board that had nails driven through it, according to the city.

City crews, code enforcement and police officers, and clean up crews were investigating a camp in the 1300 block of South Lindeke Street on Tuesday, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger. While investigating, they found 41-year-old Clyde E. Walling Jr., who allegedly attempted to flee the scene after making contact with police but eventually stopped and cooperated, Preuninger said.

When officers and clean up crews began to work in the camp they found "numerous boards with nails driven through them resembling improvised spike strips" on the ground around the area, according to Preuninger. A city employee stepped on one of the nail-filled boards, impaling his foot, Preuninger said.

Other boards with nails were found as well as two trip wires, one of which was connected to a group of aluminum cans to be used as an alarm, and another connected to a nail-filled board, according to police.

In addition to the "booby traps," as the police called them, crews also found ten marijuana plants that were watered by a pipe from a nearby creek, Preuninger said.

Walling admitted to police that the traps were placed to protect his marijuana plants, police said. Walling has been charged with second-degree assault, manufacturing a controlled substance, illegal camping and for a Washington Department of Corrections warrant.

Warning: The below gallery contains a photo of a foot injury that some views may find graphic.

Photos of traps at a Spokane illegal camp Nails in a board on a makeshift trap at an illegal Spokane camp The illegal Spokane camp A trip wire found at the Spokane camp A city employee's injured foot from stepping on a trap The illegal Spokane camp

