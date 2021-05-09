Citizens help Spokane Police arrest arson suspect quickly Saturday

The Spokane Police Department said the suspect set a Lime bike on fire near the TJ Meenach Bridge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police said alert citizens helped them arrest an arson suspect quickly on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, 26-year-old Mitchell Sander, was seen lighting a Lime bike on fire near the TJ Meenach Bridge. According to police, the fire spread to the surrounding lawn which caused about 20 feet of grass to burn.

Mitchell was also reported to have set other fires Saturday afternoon. Police said citizens saw him walking to the bridge while setting fires to multiple trees and bushes.

Mitchell was arrested for three counts of second-degree arson.