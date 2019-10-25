SPOKANE, Wash. — Citizens helped Spokane police investigate a vehicle prowling, which resulted in the arrest of a suspect with over 50 felony convictions, as well as the return of a necklace containing the ashes of a victim's uncle, which the suspect had stolen.

The Spokane Police Anti-Crime Team (PACT) arrested Brian Danner, 48, at his home after tips from the public lead them to uncovering Danner's identity.

A surveillance video posted on Facebook showed the man breaking into a car in the parking lot of a restaurant and taking items before driving away, according Sgt. Terry Preuninger. A citizen got the license plate number off the suspect's car which helped officers identify the suspect.

Later, a different citizen called the police to report seeing the vehicle in question parked outside the suspect's residence, where he was later apprehended, and the items he had allegedly stolen were recovered, Preuninger said.

Danner has a lengthy criminal history with over 50 felony convictions including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first degree theft, identity theft, possession of stolen property, robbery, residential burglary and dozens of other crimes, according to Preuninger.

Spokane police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted PACT by providing information.

