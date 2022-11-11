Child shot during road rage incident in Renton

A 9-year-old boy was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

RENTON, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy was shot in a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on northbound 167 near Grady Way in Renton around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The child was shot in the face and chest. It is unclear if both wounds are from the same bullet.

According to Harborview, the child is in critical condition.

WSP said they are looking for a suspect who drove away from the scene eastbound in a dark blue Ford Mustang. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call WSP.

The victim was in a Dodge Durango.

According to WSP, both vehicles were at an intersection when the driver of the Durango approached the Mustang. Someone in the Mustang then fired and a bullet hit the child.

"It does seem like we see more and more of these and I would imagine for any parent this is the worst possible outcome," WSP Lt. Chris Noll said.

Dangerous altercations on the roadways are up.

This graph from the WSP shows that road rage instances are up every year for the past four years in King County.

Betty Santiago was shopping for a new car at a nearby dealership and said she initially thought the shots were fireworks.

"It was very scary," Santiago said. "You don't know where it's coming from, you just get scared right away."

Santiago described the incident as "unbelievable."

"I have nephews that age and I can't imagine the pain and the worry of those parents," Santiago said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.