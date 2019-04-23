FORD, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Stevens County child rape suspect on Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley.

Donald A. Hegel, 38, was wanted for a count of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of second-degree rape of a child and a count of second-degree child molestation.

Deputies spotted Hegel in Spokane Valley near 4th Avenue and Leta Road. When they tried to verbally contact him, he fled into a nearby house.

When entering the house, Hegel shouted he would come out shooting, at which point SWAT and negotiators were called. At about 11 p.m., KREM 2's Casey Decker was on scene where officers said they had Hegel in custody.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, SWAT used a robot to enter the home, which was a known address associated with Hegel. The robot found Hegel hiding in a closet under a blanket, which obstructed a clear view of his hands.

The robot eventually found the suspect and determined that he did not have a gun in either hand, authorities said.

Afterward, deputies sent in a K-9 but Hegel continued fighting. A second K-9 was sent in, followed by several deputies, and Hegel was arrested.

Hegel was taken to the hospital to received medical attention. Neither dog was injured.

The sheriff's office said Hegel will be booked into the Spokane County Jail for his existing warrants and new charges of felony harassment-threats to kill, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said people at the E. Sprague Yokes stopped by with donuts and coffee for those working at the scene.

"We are so blessed to have the support of our wonderful community," the sheriff's office wrote.

Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke also thanked SCSO for their assistance.

"SCSO always exudes professionalism, restraint, and utmost safety while getting the best results possible. Thank you for helping take one of the worst of the worst off the streets. May his victims sleep more soundly tonight," Manke wrote on Facebook.