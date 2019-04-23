FORD, Wash. — Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Stevens Co. child rape suspect Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley.

Deputies spotted Donald A. Hegel, 38, in the Valley near 4th and Lita. When they tried to verbally contact him, he fled into a nearby house.

When entering the house, Hegel shouted he would come out shooting. At about 11 p.m., KREM 2's Casey Decker was on scene where officers said they had Hegel in custody.

According to a Facebook post by the SCSO, Donald A. Hegel was wanted for a count of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of second-degree rape of a child and a count of second-degree child molestation.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Student arrested with stolen gun at Colville Jr. High School