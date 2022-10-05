Bail bond agent finds toddler alone with drugs, fake money in Lakewood hotel room

A bail bond agent found a toddler alone in a Lakewood hotel with drugs and printed money. Police removed the child from the room early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was left alone in a Lakewood hotel room with drugs and printed money early Tuesday morning.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, a bail bond agent found the child in a room at TownePlace Suites, located on the 11000 block of Pacific Highway SW, while searching for a specific individual sometime after 1 a.m.

The bail bond agent was able to gain access to the room where they believed the person they were looking for would be and called the police after finding the child inside the room alone with a pile of drugs and counterfeit money.

Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler said the parents of the child, identified as a 37-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, were in the room when officers arrived and invited them inside the room. Once inside the room, Lawler said officers found drugs in plain view, and evidence of ID theft and evidence of counterfeiting.

The parents were not placed in custody for reasons unknown at this time.

The 2-year-old was placed in custody with Child Protective Services (CPS). Lawler said the parents told responding officers the child had been placed in the care of CPS in the past.

The child’s parents are under investigation for child endangerment, counterfeiting, drug possession and ID theft, according to Lawler.