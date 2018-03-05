CHENEY, Wash. – A Cheney woman is accused of molesting her 4-year-old daughter on a video chat.

A 40-year-old woman is charged with promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor. Her bond has been set at $100,000. KREM 2 is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of her daughter and other potential victims.

Court documents said back on August 9, 2017 Minnesota Police arrested two men, Bryan Hogle and Dustin Kewley, who had been chatting on KIK Messenger and Facetime. Officials said Kewley had invited Hogle to come to Minnesota to have sex with his 14-month-old daughter. Both were arrested at a Super 8 Motel, where the child was present.

Court documents during an interview with Hogle, he said he had been communicating with a woman named from Washington. He said they started talking after he answered an ad on Craigslist. Court documents said the two would Facetime one another while she performed sex acts on her daughter. He told investigators the Facetime sessions occurred six or seven times around June 17, 2016.

Court documents said investigators were later to identify the suspect, who had recently moved to Cheney. During the investigation, they learned the woman had two Child Protective Services referrals. They learned her now 6-year-old daughter had told a school counselor her mom had thrown an object at her and hit her in the leg and she hurt her stomach by hitting it, court documents said. A welfare check was done, but court documents said although the home was cluttered, it was not inhabitable and the child’s needs were met. Officials said at that time, the child did not disclose any inappropriate sexual behavior taking place.

Hogle told investigators that back on September 7, the woman had called him and asked him for money for rent because her lodging benefit was terminated because of the condition she left her previous home in Wenatchee in. Court documents said she told Hogle he could do “whatever he wanted” to her daughter for $2,000.

Court documents learned that the woman had recently had another child and that she had lost permanent custody of two other children in 2010. Court documents said the 2-year-old boy was taken away from her because he was exhibiting hypersexual behavior.

The mother was arrested on April 24.

