CHENEY, Wash. — Four police officers are assigned to Cheney Middle School on Tuesday after a student reported a school shooting threat on Tuesday.

Cheney Police Captain Rick Beghtol said a student at the middle school reported handwriting in one of the girls’ bathroom stalls that said there would be a school shooting on Sept. 23 or Sept. 24.

The police department assigned four officers to the middle school, and extra patrols at the high school and elementary school, Beghtol said. The district already has a school resource officer that is primarily assigned to Cheney High School.

Beghtol said police are not sure who wrote the threat but a full investigation is underway.

“First and foremost, the safety of our students and staff at CMS is of the utmost importance to use. The following message is not meant to cause alarm or panic, but rather to keep parents and guardians informed,” reads an email sent to parents from Principal Mike Stark.

Parents are asked to share any information they receive from their child by calling the Cheney Middle School Office at 509-559-4400, or by contacting Stark at 509-559-4409 or via email at mstark@cheneysd.org.

