CHENEY, Wash. — Cheney police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a convenience store Wednesday evening.

Cheney Police Captain Richard Beghtol said at 7:30 p.m. the suspect demanded money from an employee of the Super Gas Convenience Store in the 600 block of West First in Cheney. Beghtol said surveillance video captured photos of two possible suspect

One suspect displayed a handgun and once he was given the money, he fled on foot heading east on West First, Berghtol said.

Cheney police are looking for any information that would help identify the possible suspects. If you have information you’re asked to call the Cheney Police Department at 509-535-9233 and leave a message for either Detective Hanni or Captain Beghtol.

