PULLMAN, Wash. — A Cheney resident was arrested for arson Monday following suspicious fires outside of a Washington State fraternity house.

Isaac Scott DePaolo, 19, has been charged with first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson and vehicle prowl.

Pullman firefighters responded to a fire at the Theta Chi Fraternity house along the 800 block of Northeast C Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the back deck, made of treated wood, was destroyed. Members of the fraternity told investigators there was also a fire in front of the house that students were able to put out with the garden hose, officials said.

Authorities said a nearby dumpster fire was reported a little earlier and a vehicle was later discovered burnt on the interior dash. All three fires were determined by an investigator to be arson.

Officials reported there were no injuries and the structure itself was not damaged.

Police were led to DePaolo, who is not a WSU or Eastern Washington student, after reviewing surveillance video obtained from various sources. Interviews with the Theta Chi members helped to name the suspect.

Pullman police traveled to Cheney Monday to make the arrest. He was booked into the Whitman County Jail and his case will be sent to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office.

A motive for arson has not yet been determined, although investigators said they believe alcohol was involved.

