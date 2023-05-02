Inmates at Chelan County jail charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting corrections deputy

Benito E. Licea and Javier Valdez were charged with first-degree attempted aggravated murder, prison riot and possessing a weapon as a prisoner.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Two Chelan County Regional Justice Center inmates are now facing attempted murder charges after reportedly beating a corrections deputy on Monday.

According to the Wenatchee Police Department (WPD), inmates Benito E. Licea and Javier Valdez used "improvised weapons" to attack and assault a corrections deputy at the jail. The two inmates are now charged with first-degree attempted aggravated murder, prison riot and possessing a weapon as a prisoner.

WPD responded to the jail on Monday after learning a corrections deputy had been assaulted. When police arrived, the two inmates were already isolated.

While reviewing surveillance video from the jail, police saw Licea start the assault by hitting the deputy and knocking him to the floor. As Licea continued attacking the officer, Valdez immediately joined and began striking the deputy "in the area of his head with stabbing motions." A second deputy can be seen stopping the attack.

Police said the two inmates were seen talking to each other shortly before the attack.

According to the Chelan County Jail inmate roster, 24-year-old Licea was booked into the jail on April 18, 2022. His listed charges include theft, residential burglary, drive-by shooting and second-degree murder.

Twenty-eight-year-old Valdez was booked into the jail on Feb. 23, 2023. His charges include first-degree burglary and first-degree murder.

The two inmates reportedly used "improvised weapons" to attack the deputy. Police said those weapons were made from materials inside the jail and didn't look like they were made from contraband.

The corrections deputy, who has not yet been identified, suffered several puncture wounds and lacerations to his head, neck, arm and hand. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released.

