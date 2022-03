CCEM urges residents to stay away from the area.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Chelan County Emergency Management (CCSOEM) is currently investigating an ongoing bomb threat within the 700 block of Highway 2 near downtown Leavenworth.

According to the organization's Facebook page, CCSOEM urges residents to stay away from the area. Drivers should use East Leavenworth and Icicle roads as a detour route.